Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IVZ. Barclays started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Get Invesco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Invesco

Invesco Trading Up 0.7 %

IVZ opened at $17.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Invesco by 304.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.