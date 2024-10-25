Invesco Enhanced Income (LON:IPE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (LON:IPE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.80 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 73.80 ($0.96). Invesco Enhanced Income shares last traded at GBX 73.80 ($0.96), with a volume of 18,371 shares.

Invesco Enhanced Income Stock Up 2,020.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.76 million and a PE ratio of -14.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 73.80.

About Invesco Enhanced Income

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is also co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

