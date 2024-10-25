Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 18,733.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIZ. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1,035.5% during the 2nd quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 156,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 142,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 635,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 196,544 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. 1,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,243. The stock has a market cap of $137.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $38.44.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

