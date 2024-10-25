Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Down 0.3% on Insider Selling

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.55. 3,152,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 8,719,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Specifically, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 344,893 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $2,766,041.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,028,039.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LUNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $995.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth $83,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

