Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $37,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock traded up $9.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $613.52. The stock had a trading volume of 174,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,024. The company has a 50-day moving average of $628.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $627.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,010.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,010.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

