Insider Selling: General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Sells 9,307 Shares of Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $502,671.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,787.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rory Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get General Motors alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of General Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62.

On Monday, August 26th, Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90.

General Motors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.09. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $54.29.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nomura Securities raised General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,707 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 9,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $982,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 191,393 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 56,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 478,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.