Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP) Shares Sold by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 27.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 4,907.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS XBAP opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.24.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.