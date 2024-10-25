Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.2126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is 55.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 37.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,580,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862,144 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,601,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,432 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,839,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,403 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Infosys by 539.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,234,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,467,000 after buying an additional 1,648,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Featured Articles

