Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on INFN. Berenberg Bank raised Infinera to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.65 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.09.

INFN opened at $6.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. Infinera has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Infinera by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,025 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,057,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,658 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,753,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,951,000 after buying an additional 591,611 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,515,000 after buying an additional 2,479,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Infinera by 37.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,759,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,802,000 after buying an additional 748,155 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

