ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.37), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. ICON Public updated its FY24 guidance to $13.90-14.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 13.900-14.100 EPS.

ICLR stock opened at $221.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $220.51 and a 52-week high of $347.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $383.00 to $363.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partners started coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $379.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.09.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

