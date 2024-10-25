IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IMG has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bankshares upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IAMGOLD from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.91.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$8.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.87 and a one year high of C$8.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$527.18 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 1.1121076 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.09, for a total transaction of C$99,206.80. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

