HWG Holdings LP Takes $3.20 Million Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,225 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000. Dycom Industries accounts for about 1.1% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,324,000 after buying an additional 96,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 84.2% in the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 197,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 90,198 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2,353.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,831,000 after acquiring an additional 152,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:DY opened at $195.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $207.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.43.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Articles

