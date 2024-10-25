HWG Holdings LP Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 85,105 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 764,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.18. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $73.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

