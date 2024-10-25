Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Trading Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43. 586,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,382,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

HPP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $625.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $48,292.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,307.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $49,399.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,068 shares in the company, valued at $322,439.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $48,292.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,307.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

