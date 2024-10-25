Hudock Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 0.6% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2,160.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $390.59. 183,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,704. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $403.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.50.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

