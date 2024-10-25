Hudock Inc. Has $26.75 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 558,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.6% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after buying an additional 2,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,347 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,920. The firm has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

