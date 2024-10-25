Hovde Group Raises First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target to $40.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Hovde Group from $34.50 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $36.88 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.