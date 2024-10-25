Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $243.00 at Mizuho

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $237.00 to $243.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Melius cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.21.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.70. The stock had a trading volume of 105,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,761. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $148.25 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,933. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $2,792,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 337.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 25.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

