Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,714 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 359.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Busey Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VTV opened at $174.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $124.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

