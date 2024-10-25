Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,273 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 7.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 15.5% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 7.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

FMAY stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $604.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

