Heritage Financial Services LLC Sells 110 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Heritage Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,837,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,518,000 after purchasing an additional 82,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,539 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $220.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.76 and a 200-day moving average of $209.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

