Herc (NYSE:HRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.33 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share.

Herc Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.13. 539,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Herc has a twelve month low of $101.33 and a twelve month high of $214.16.

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,016.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,047.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,016.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

