Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthcare Services Group updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $788.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.52. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

