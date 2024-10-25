Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Sells 633 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,307 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.1 %

KMB opened at $137.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.63 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.93.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

