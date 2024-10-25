Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Sells 1,281 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.15 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $42.16. The company has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.01%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

