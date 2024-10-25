HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Announces Earnings Results

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.37 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 4.59%.
HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of HONE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.52. 190,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,091. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $514.67 million, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $14.00.
HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,184.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.
