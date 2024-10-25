HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Announces Earnings Results

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.37 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 4.59%.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HONE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.52. 190,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,091. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $514.67 million, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HONE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,184.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.