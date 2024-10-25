Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.98 and last traded at $21.98. Approximately 115,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 232,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hanmi Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Hanmi Financial Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $668.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $108.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 43,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

