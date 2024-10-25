Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $31.32 Million

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. In the last seven days, Hamster Kombat has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Hamster Kombat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster Kombat has a market capitalization of $207.21 million and approximately $31.32 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hamster Kombat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.45 or 0.00239783 BTC.

About Hamster Kombat

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. Hamster Kombat’s official website is hamsterkombat.io. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat.

Hamster Kombat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a cryptocurrency . Hamster Kombat has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 64,375,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hamster Kombat is 0.00332695 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $32,425,731.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hamsterkombat.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster Kombat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster Kombat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster Kombat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Kombat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster Kombat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.