Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other Guardian Pharmacy Services news, Director Thomas J. Salentine, Jr. bought 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,996. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardian Pharmacy Services
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,460,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.52% of Guardian Pharmacy Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
About Guardian Pharmacy Services
Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.
