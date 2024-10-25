Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. The business had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Goosehead Insurance updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $12.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.13. 642,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,265. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 174.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $108.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.76.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $953,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $953,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $476,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 8,977 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $739,076.41. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,000.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,798 shares of company stock worth $6,310,613. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

