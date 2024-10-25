Goatseus Maximus Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $639.62 Million (GOAT)

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Goatseus Maximus token can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00000939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Goatseus Maximus has traded up 121.3% against the US dollar. Goatseus Maximus has a market cap of $639.62 million and $503.49 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Goatseus Maximus alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.78 or 0.00240408 BTC.

About Goatseus Maximus

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,998,358 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Goatseus Maximus is pump.fun/czlsujwblfssjncfkh59rufqvafwcy5tzedwjsuypump. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse.

Buying and Selling Goatseus Maximus

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,998,370.362817. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.69922864 USD and is up 27.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $388,340,209.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CzLSujWBLFsSjncfkh59rUFqvafWcY5tzedWJSuypump.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goatseus Maximus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goatseus Maximus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goatseus Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goatseus Maximus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.