Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.20-12.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.94. Globe Life also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.400 EPS.

Shares of GL traded down $4.50 on Friday, reaching $104.89. 343,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,464. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.43. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

