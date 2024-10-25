Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $104.68 and last traded at $104.93. Approximately 274,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,593,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.39.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.90.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.43. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,755,000 after acquiring an additional 425,993 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,092,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,200,000 after acquiring an additional 125,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Globe Life by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,577,000 after purchasing an additional 822,638 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,279,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,303,000 after buying an additional 817,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 398.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,074,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,420,000 after acquiring an additional 859,146 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

