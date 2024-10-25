Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 510 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $74.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

