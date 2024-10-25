Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.90) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.90). Approximately 196,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 196,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314 ($4.08).

Global Ports Trading Down 4.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 300 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 263.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,695.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £231.21 million, a PE ratio of 30,000.00, a PEG ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.86.

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

