Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $324.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.57 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GBCI stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,325. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

In other news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,859.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

