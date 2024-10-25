Gifto Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. In the last week, Gifto has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $17.48 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.51 or 0.00239998 BTC.
Gifto Profile
Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,040,000,000 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com.
