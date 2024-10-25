Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Announces Earnings Results

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.28), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.79 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 6.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Getty Realty updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.320-2.330 EPS.
Getty Realty Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:GTY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 58,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.92. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.28.
Getty Realty Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 160.68%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Getty Realty
Getty Realty Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Realty
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.