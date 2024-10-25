General Motors (NYSE:GM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. General Motors updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.000-10.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.00-10.50 EPS.

General Motors Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.78. 814,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,099,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $54.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,228 shares of company stock valued at $28,267,714 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.