GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $139.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $100.67 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.94 and a 200-day moving average of $134.68.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.54. GATX had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $405.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State purchased 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.65 per share, with a total value of $1,200,711.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,312,294 shares in the company, valued at $442,688,093.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in GATX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,118,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,710,000 after acquiring an additional 68,243 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in GATX by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 869,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,106,000 after purchasing an additional 40,924 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in GATX by 16.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 831,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,074,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GATX

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.