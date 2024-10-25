GATX (NYSE:GATX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.54, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $405.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.65 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. GATX updated its FY24 guidance to $7.50-7.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.500-7.700 EPS.
Shares of GATX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,492. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $101.31 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.
Separately, Susquehanna raised their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.
In other news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State bought 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,711.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,312,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,688,093.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
