GATX (NYSE:GATX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.54, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $405.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.65 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. GATX updated its FY24 guidance to $7.50-7.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.500-7.700 EPS.

GATX Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GATX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,492. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $101.31 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Get GATX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Susquehanna raised their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State bought 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,711.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,312,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,688,093.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.