FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

FTI Foodtech International Inc. (CVE:FTI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 29000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

FTI Foodtech International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.91, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 17.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.55.

About FTI Foodtech International

(Get Free Report)

FTI Foodtech International Inc engages in the resale of liquidation merchandise in Canada. The company exchanges goods on barter exchanges for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars. It also engages in the surplus goods business; and provides a variety of products, including disposable and fabric face masks, face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer, and thermometers through online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Foodtech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Foodtech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.