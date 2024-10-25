Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Trading 3.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.42. Approximately 333,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,265,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fortrea from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortrea from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Fortrea from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortrea currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FTRE

Fortrea Stock Down 6.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortrea

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortrea by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortrea by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,097,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,944,000 after acquiring an additional 508,664 shares in the last quarter.

Fortrea Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.