Flare Self Reported Market Cap Hits $727.09 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Flare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flare has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Flare has a total market capitalization of $727.09 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,658,055,937 coins and its circulating supply is 50,590,117,322 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,651,374,930.69444 with 50,576,436,842.12442 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01404432 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $5,834,349.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars.

