Flare (FLR) Price Tops $0.0144 on Major Exchanges

Flare (FLR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Flare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $728.76 million and $5.56 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flare has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flare alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00239447 BTC.

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,658,055,937 coins and its circulating supply is 50,590,117,322 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,651,374,930.69444 with 50,576,436,842.12442 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01404432 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $5,834,349.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.