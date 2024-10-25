Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.53, but opened at $22.62. Fiverr International shares last traded at $22.87, with a volume of 196,367 shares traded.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Fiverr International Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $880.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Fiverr International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 109,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 814,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,144 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

