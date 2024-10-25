Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Stock Price Up 6% After Insider Buying Activity

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) was up 6% on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 227,746 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 191,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Specifically, Director Sam Levinson bought 3,283,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $10,341,525.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,219,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,609.15. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Five Point alerts:

Five Point Trading Up 5.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $600.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Point

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Point by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 2,018,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 313,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Five Point by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 77,369 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Five Point by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Five Point during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Point by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,023,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 124,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point

(Get Free Report)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.