Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Director Sells $8,078,800.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $203.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.09. The stock has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,292,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $254,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.