First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Short Interest Update

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the September 30th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFTY opened at $60.40 on Friday. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.88 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marmo Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 186,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,351 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 157,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 93,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

