First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Shares Bought by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. First Trust Growth Strength ETF makes up 1.5% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTGS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,123,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $937,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 120.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after buying an additional 334,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTGS opened at $31.45 on Friday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $767.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

